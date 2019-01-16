35 injured as traditional Pongal bull race gets underway in Vellore

By Express News Service

VELLORE: The traditional Pongal sport of bull race-eruthu vidum vizha- got underway in Vellore district on Wednesday with much gaiety and fanfare. As many as 390 bulls were set loose on the track at three places on day one. An estimated crowd of 10,000 gathered for witnessing the predominant sporting event in Pongal season.

Talking to Express, K Megaraj, Sub-collector, Vellore, said, “The eruthu vidum vizha is being held at Anaicut, Panamadangi and Sivanathapuram on Wednesday. We have ensured all the necessary arrangements done for smoothly holding the sport.”

In Anaicut, 180 bulls were brought by farmers for the race. The domesticated animals ran for fetching laurels to their owners on the temporarily set track, barricaded with wooden logs on both sides, sources said.

The race attracted about 5000 local people who thronged to join the gaiety of Pongal festivities.

The sources informed that 14 persons were hurt when the charging bulls hit them while running on the track. One person was admitted at a local hospital while the rest were treated as out-patients.

As many as 135 bulls ran at the race held in Panamadangi amid cheering by A crowd of about 3000 men. Twenty-one persons suffered injuries.

Meanwhile, the race at Sivanathapuram attracted 75 bulls which were egged on by about 2000 spectators. The race passed off without any incidents, the sources said.

The bull race is going to be held at seven places on Thursday in the district.