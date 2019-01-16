Palamedu Jallikattu begins

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The District Collector S Natarajan flagged off the jallikattu at Palamedu village here on Wednesday.

On day two of the jallikattu season in Madurai district, the famed bull taming sport commenced at Palamedu village on Wednesday morning.

After administering jallikattu oath to the bull tamers, Natarajan flagged off the jallikattu in the presence of the Superintendent of Police N Manivannan and Sholavandan MLA K Manickam. Following this, seven temple bulls were unleashed through the 'vadivasal' in accordance with the customary practice.

During the event, 988 registered jallikattu bulls and 846 bull tamers are to take part. About 1,500 policeman have been deployed for security.

To screen bulls and to ensure bull safety, 12 veterinary teams, comprising 10 members each, including veterinary doctors, livestock inspector and animal husbandry assistant have been deputed by the Department of Animal Husbandry.

Also, two Animal Medical Mobile Ambulances (AMMA), 10 108 ambulances and four two-wheeler ambulances are to stay put at each of the three venues have been stationed at the venue.

Besides, a six-member medical team deployed by Government Rajaji Hospital and four mobile medical teams, comprising ten doctors each deputed by the district Health department were stationed around the venue.

By the end of second round of the jallikattu, 135 bulls were unleashed into the arena and three bull tamers who tamed the maximum bulls qualified for the final round of jallikattu. One person who was injured so far and was taken to hospital for treatment.