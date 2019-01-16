Bulls taken to Madurai theatre to watch Ajith-starrer 'Viswasam'; turned away

By PTI

MADURAI: Ajith starrer 'Viswasam' is running to packed houses, but none expected bulls at a theatre, led by die-hard fans of the actor.

Owners of Mayandi theatre at Usilampatti were flabbergasted when the fans turned up to watch the film, with their richly decorated bulls on 'Mattu Pongal' (worshipping of cattle) day.

On this day, cattle owners bathe their cattle, decorate and garland them and worship them as a mark of gratitude for helping them earn their livelihood.

However, the personnel manning the theatre explained to them that the bulls could not be allowed in a theatre, following which the disappointed fans went back to their villages, theatre officials said.