Home States Tamil Nadu

This 'mother' of a Jallikattu bull has stormed another male bastion 

Selvarani lives in Madurai's Nadupatti with her only 'son', whom she fondly named 'Ramu', but he is no ordinary child.

Published: 16th January 2019 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

Jallikattu, bull

Selvarani with her bull Ramu. (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

Those who still believe that certain feats are beyond women will change their minds after listening to 45-year-old Selvarani's inspiring story!  

Women often get stereotyped as the weaker sex. When it comes to bull taming, it's an absolute no-no for them. But just as women have been breaking barriers across the world, Selvarani's story shows that the women of Tamil Nadu are no less capable than men.

Selvarani lives in Madurai's Nadupatti with her only 'son', whom she fondly named 'Ramu', but he is no ordinary child. Twelve years ago, Ramu, the bull, walked into the life of Selvarani who from then on began to take care of him.

Selvarani's love for bulls began when she was just 10. She chose not to get married and instead decided to devote her life to Ramu, as reported by News7

She takes the bull to the Jallikattu vaadivasal (arena) by herself at various venues. Ramu has indeed made his 'mother' proud by winning prizes in bull taming tournaments. 

We know the best mother-son duo of the year already! 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jallikattu bulls Pongal Vaadivasal Selvarani Ramu the bull

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp