This 'mother' of a Jallikattu bull has stormed another male bastion 

By Online Desk

Those who still believe that certain feats are beyond women will change their minds after listening to 45-year-old Selvarani's inspiring story!

Women often get stereotyped as the weaker sex. When it comes to bull taming, it's an absolute no-no for them. But just as women have been breaking barriers across the world, Selvarani's story shows that the women of Tamil Nadu are no less capable than men.

Selvarani lives in Madurai's Nadupatti with her only 'son', whom she fondly named 'Ramu', but he is no ordinary child. Twelve years ago, Ramu, the bull, walked into the life of Selvarani who from then on began to take care of him.

Selvarani's love for bulls began when she was just 10. She chose not to get married and instead decided to devote her life to Ramu, as reported by News7.

She takes the bull to the Jallikattu vaadivasal (arena) by herself at various venues. Ramu has indeed made his 'mother' proud by winning prizes in bull taming tournaments.

We know the best mother-son duo of the year already!