Vellore goldsmith crafts Pongal pot, stove, cane, bull using just 1.900gm gold

He has been giving shape to several such golden articles for the last 12 years related to historic events such as cricket and football world cups and emblems and images of leaders.

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE: A goldsmith has caught the attention of the locals by crafting a Pongal pot, a bull and other items related to Pongal festival using just 1.900 gm gold.

CS Devan, a resident of Ambur in Vellore district, laboured with dexterity and craftsmanship for about an entire day for giving shape to the miniature Pongal pots, conventional stove, sugarcane stems, a bull and spoon each. The pots have a height of 0.5 cm while the sugarcane stems put together measure a height of 3 cm.

“It took me a whole day's labour for giving shape to the Pongal pot, stove, sugarcane stems, bull and the spoon. I just used only 1.900 gm gold for crafting them,” Devan said.

It is not the first time, he has crafted such tiny things. He has been giving shape to several such golden articles for the last 12 years related to historic events such as cricket and football world cups and emblems and images of leaders. Sandals too have been made of low quantity of gold.

Devan noted, “I have been doing it for about 12 years now. I continue to do so.”

What spurs the goldsmith to lay his hands on giving shape to tiny objects is interesting to know. The thirst for creating records.

“My aim was to create a Guinness record, but I gave up the task as it would cost much more,” he stated, adding, “Still I don't lose hope because I think I can create a national record.”

A replica of 0.80 mg cricket world cup, 1.550 mg FIFA world cup, 0.160 mg ladies' sandals, 4 gm CSLU P2 rocket, 0.900 mg image of late former President APJ Abdul Kalam, Gandhiji's chakra weighing 3 gm and 1.250 mg image of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa are among 13 tiny objects this goldsmith has given shape to spending long hours of labour.
 

