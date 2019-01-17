38 injured in Suriyur jallikattu

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: At least 38 persons, including 24 spectators, sustained injuries during the jallikattu at Suriyur on Wednesday.

Following medical check-up, about 540 bulls participated in the jallikattu. A bull reared by Srilankan minister Senthil Thondaiman caught the eyes of spectators and baiters alike.

As the galleries were filled, some spectators stood at the spot where the bulls exit, because of which 24 spectators sustained minor injures after being attacked by the raging bulls. They were given medical assistance at the venue.