Biggest meet of ‘Software as a Service’ on Jan 18

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first edition of SaaSBooMi, claimed to be Asia’s largest conference of Software as a Service (SaaS) companies, will be held in Chennai on January 18 and 19, a release by the organisers said.

The two-day event will see participation of over 300 SaaS founders curated from across the Asia Pacific region. It is being organised by big players in the sector.

SaaSBooMi is being led by Girish Mathrubootham, founder and CEO of Freshworks, Suresh Sambandam, founder and CEO of OrangeScape and Krish Subramanian, founder of Chargebee.

The conference will see discussion sessions for founders of SaaS companies to understand and resolve the problems faced by the sector. Besides, the event will feature product showcase, workshops on go-to market strategy and investor-readiness sessions. It will bring together some of the best brains in the Indian SaaS industry who will share their stories to educate the budding entrepreneurs. The conference is being organised by founders of successful SaaS founders to help budding SaaS entrepreneurs.