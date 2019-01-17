Home States Tamil Nadu

Firm incubated in IIT-Madras spreads light to remote Indian villages

The project aims not just to install solar units, but also to educate and train customers on the benefits of sustainable energy, the release said.

Solar panel

Representational image.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Cygni Energy, a company incubated by Indian Institute of Technology - Madras (IIT-M), is installing solar units in the foreboding terrains beyond the reach of electricity grids in Manipur, Assam, Meghalaya and Jammu & Kashmir.

The company was incubated by Rural Technology Business Incubator (RTBI) of IIT-M. It is now installing 3,026 units in villages located high up in remote corners of Manipur and another 25,000 units solar inverters and lights in villages of Assam.

Speaking about the importance of this project, Ashok Jhunjhunwala, who led the research on the technology, said, “The company makes the equipment much smaller in size and cost. It has helped us in these difficult terrains where carrying anything would have been difficult. Powering homes with DC power-line reduces power-consumption and would be increasingly deployed with solar in urban and rural homes.”

With this system, people are able to use power for eight hours at full load and close to 12-14 hours in reserve mode [only basic appliances like a bulb and mobile chargers].

