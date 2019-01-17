Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC directs TN government to raze unauthorised structures 

The government should issue orders incorporating the directives and a copy of the same should be filed before this court on February 4, the bench said. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to issue circular to the relevant departments to remove encroachments and demolish unauthorised structures forthwith, if there are no interim stay orders.

“The Secretary and Additional Secretary (technical), HUD department, the Commissioner, Corporation of Chennai, the Secretary and Commissioner, Municipal Administration and Water Supply department, the Member-Secretary, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority are expected to issue suitable direction to the authorities concerned to go ahead with the matter, where there are no stay (orders),” a bench of Justices M Venugopal and S Vaidyanathan has said. The bench gave the directive while dismissing a batch of PIL petitions from one Ravikumar and others praying for a directive to the authorities concerned to dispose of their representations and issue patta in their favour. 

