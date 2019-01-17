Highways ministry bans yellow markings on concrete roads, bridges

Home States Tamil Nadu

The ministry has taken the decision as white markings on the road have better reflectivity compared to yellow markings, thereby improving road safety.  

Published: 17th January 2019

Road Transport and Highways Ministry has decided to do away with the yellow markings on concrete roads and bridges (File Photo | PTI)

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In order to improve visibility on roads at night and during winter, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) has decided to do away with the yellow markings on concrete roads and bridges. 

“The yellow colour may offer slightly better contrast with concrete surface compared to white colour. But reflectivity of white is better when compared to yellow. Moreover, the importance of reflectivity is more during night time and wet conditions,” said the directive issued by  Director General, Road Development, MORTH. 

The Union ministry has directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), State governments and union territories that for all road projects pavement markings on concrete roads should be made in white.  

Hitherto, Indian Roads Congress (IRC) manual which prescribes standard parameters for road construction has mandated that the colour of pavement marking on concrete surface should be yellow. 

“For all types of concrete roads including two-lane and four-lane national and state highways and bridges yellow has been prescribed for pavement markings as it has better contrast with the surface of the road. However, during night hours, it has been found white markings provide better reflectivity compared to yellow,” said official sources from national highways. However, rules with respect to colour markings for bituminous road will remain unchanged for now. 

“The two lane, four lane and six lane bituminous  highways road pavement markings will continue to be made in yellow. Longitudinal markings on bituminous road will continue to be in white,” explained the sources.  The Ministry has also incorporated the changes in IRC manual, added official sources. 

Meaning of markings as per IRC

Continuous single yellow & white lines
Motorists should drive within their lane and should avoid overtaking of  vehicles in the lane. (Ex. NH and SH two lanes, major district roads)

Broken yellow and white line
Can cross the lane and overtake vehicles with caution

Continuous double yellow lines
Motorists strictly not allowed to cross the lane and overtaking of vehicles also danger. Its single line on both direction and highly risky (Ghat roads, NH roads in state borders)

