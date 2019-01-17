Kodanad documentary case: Two told to appear on January 18

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A magistrate at Egmore who refused to remand two persons in the Kodanad documentary case, has directed the duo to appear before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court on January 18 and furnish two sureties, including one by a local. They were also asked to co-operate in the investigation and appear as and when required before they leave the city.

A special team from Chennai police arrested Sayan and Manoj on Sunday from New Delhi on charges of causing enmity among two groups and causing fear or alarm among the public for their statements made in the recent documentary released by the editor of a New Delhi-based news agency. The documentary made allegations linking certain senior State government officials to the killing of a security guard at Kodanad estate and four others related to the case.

On Monday around 5 pm the two were produced before magistrate A Saridha at Egmore for remand. However, the court refused to remand them and directed them to appear on January 18 before the CMM court and execute two sureties along with a `10,000 bond.

The entire proceedings got over late on Monday night with both leaving the premises. They agreed to co-operate in the entire investigation. Courts reopen on January 18 after Pongal holidays.