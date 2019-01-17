Home States Tamil Nadu

Palamedu jallikattu: 32 injured, 13 in hospital; best bull wins car

The district collector said 1,087 bulls had registered for the Palamedu event, of which 567 were allowed to enter the arena.

Published: 17th January 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Participants tame a bull during jallikattu in Palamedu near Madurai on Wednesday | KK sundar

By ​LALITHA RANJANI
Express News Service

MADURAI: A whopping 567 bulls entered the Palamedu jallikattu arena this year, which witnessed a grand show. Around 32 persons were injured and of them, 13 were admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital.

The district collector said 1,087 bulls had registered for the Palamedu event, of which 567 were allowed to enter the arena. Of those hospitalised, four were from the audience, four owners and five bull tamers. A bull belonging to A Prabhu, a resident of Malaipatti village, was given the Best Bull award, and Prabhu won a car worth around Rs3.5 lakh. 

Gifts galore for bulls & tamers at Palamedu

It was raining gifts for tamers and bull owners at Palamedu jallikattu on Wednesday. During the day-long event, undying spirit of young bull tamers kept the roaring crowd in rapt attention, unmindful of the scorching sun. The event started a few minutes past 8 am and continued till 4.30 pm. 

The event comprised seven rounds with each continuing for over an hour. After every round, participants, who successfully tamed the highest number of bulls, were shortlisted for the final round. The final round witnessed Collector S Natarajan, in presence of Sholavandan MLA K Manickam, inspector general of police (south zone) KP Shanmuga Rajeswaran and SP N Manivannan, announcing the winners and distributing prizes. 

The Best Bull Tamer trophy was bagged by S Prabhakaran, a youth from Alanganallur, for taming ten bulls. Apart from this, he received a two-wheeler, worth around Rs1 lakh, from the Collector. S Ajay from Alanganallur, and R Karthik from Mettupatti bagged the second, and third prizes, after taming nine, and eight bulls, respectively. 

A bull belonging to A Prabhu, a resident of Malaipatti village, was given the Best Bull award, and Prabhu won a car worth around Rs3.5 lakh. Bulls belonging to M Sakthivel from Poovanthi, and P Rajasekaran bagged the second, and third prizes, respectively. 

But spectators and participants expressed dissatisfaction over lack of proper arrangements regarding the announcement of winners.

