Alanganallur jallikattu: EPS, OPS pledge cars for best bull, tamer

Published: 17th January 2019 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

Participants tame a bull during jallikattu in Palamedu near Madurai |(Photo | KK Sundar)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The third grand event of this jallikattu season successfully began amidst whistles and cheers at Alanganallur here on Thursday.

Minister for Revenue R B Udayakumar flagged off the event in the presence of Sholavandan MLA K Manickam, Madurai South MLA S S Saravanan, District Collector S Natarajan.

Speaking at the inauguration, Minister Udayakumar announced that the best bull tamer and the best bull will be awarded a car each, as sponsored by the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam respectively.

Apart from this, several prizes including gold coins, two-wheelers, bicycles, sofa sets, steel cupboards, power weeder machines among others will also be awarded for winning bulls and tamers.

Following this, District Collector administered an oath to the tamers. As per custom, three temple bulls were unleashed to mark the beginning of the event. As many as 1,400 bulls and 772 tamers have been registered to take part in the event.

Arrangements:

Nearly 1800 police personnel and 48 fire and rescue personnel have been stationed at the venue for security. 

Twelve veterinary teams with 10 members each, including veterinary doctors, livestock inspector and animal husbandry assistant have been deputed by the Department of Animal Husbandry. To provide medical assistance to injured tamers, a six-member medical team deployed by Government Rajaji Hospital and four mobile medical teams, comprising ten doctors each have been deputed by the District Health Department.

Meanwhile, two Animal Medical Mobile Ambulances (AMMA), ten 108 ambulances and four two-wheeler ambulances have also been stationed at the event.

Volunteers from the Indian Red Cross Society Madurai Chapter were also present at the venue.

