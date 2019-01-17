Salem-Chengapalli highway to be converted to eight-lane road: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami

By Express News Service

SALEM: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday, announced that the Salem-Chengapalli (near Coimbatore) National Highway will be converted into an eight-lane road at the cost Rs 1,931 crore. Stating that the cost would be Rs18 crore per kilometre for the 103-km stretch, he said that the Central government would sanction the fund.

The chief minister was in the city to inaugurate the memorial built for former chief minister J Jayalalithaa; he also unveiled statues of Jayalalithaa and AIADMK founder and late chief minister MG Ramachandran. Speaking at the event, Palaniswami praised the two former chief ministers for their contribution to the State.

“It was due to the dedication of these stalwarts that Tamil Nadu ranked first in various fields like education and health,” he said. Likening Jayalalithaa and MGR to gods, he said that their schemes would speak for the two for centuries to come. “I am very happy to open memorials and statues of these two great leaders and celebrating it as a government function.”

“We are celebrating and honouring those who worked for the people and the country. We opened a statue and memorial for actor Sivaji Ganesan in Chennai, a memorial and statue for former managing director of Daily Thanthi group B Sivanthi Aditanar at the cost of Rs1.30 crore at Tiruchendur, a memorial and statue for S S Ramasami Padaiyatchi in Karur at the cost of Rs2.1 crore and announced that his birthday will be celebrated as a government function. Works are on for a Bharat Madha temple at Papparapatti in Dharmapuri district and celebrating Pulidevan’s birthday at Tirunelveli district as a government function,” he detailed.

Development works

Participating in an event held at Magudanchavadi, Palaniswami laid foundation stone for two new flyovers at Magudanchavadi and in Ariyanoor on the Salem-Coimbatore National Highway, to be constructed at the cost of Rs90 crore. He also laid foundation stone for 53 new scheme works worth Rs121.55 crore and inaugurated 21 scheme works that were completed at the cost of Rs8.94 crore. He also distributed welfare assistance to 3,816 beneficiaries at the cost of Rs7.24 crore.

In the name of MGR

The chief minister on Wednesday announced that the Omalur main road will be named Bharat Ratna Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Road. “We will destroy all the allegations levelled against us and the hindrance created by our enemies with the support of people and the blessing of the late leaders MGR and Jayalalithaa. On behalf of the government, statues of former chief ministers MGR and Jayalalithaa will be garlanded on their birthdays,” Palaniswami declared.

Down memory lane

Addressing the public at the event in Magudanchavadi, the chief minister recalled how the place helped him win his first election. He had first contested in assembly election in 1989 from the Edappadi constituency, under which fell Magudanchavadi union. It was with the support of people here that he won the election and became an MLA, he narrated.

Case against Stalin

Pointing out that the opposition leader was now visiting villages and conducting grama sabha meetings, the chief minister said that the people of Tamil Nadu will not fall for this. They are clever and know who is working for them, he remarked. He also claimed that M K Stalin had not done any of this when he was a minister.

“Meeting people now is fake advertisement for Stalin. As far as I know, Stalin had not visited any village when he was minister. It is considering the upcoming elections that he is conducting this drama,” Palaniswmai alleged.

In the event, Revenue Minister R B Udayakumar, Social Welfare Minister Dr V Saroja, Collector Rohini Ramdas Bhajibhakare, MPs V Panneerselvam, P R Sundaram, Kamaraj, MLAs Venkatachalam, Sakthivel, Chitra, Manonmani, Raja, Maradhamuthu, Vettrivel and department officials participated.

CM’s greetings to Guv

Chennai: Chief Minister Palaniswami has greeted Governor Banwarilal Purohit on the occasion of Pongal. He has also sent a bouquet to the Governor. The Governor thanked the Chief Minister for the greetings. In his message to the Governor on Pongal day, the Chief Minister said, “I have great pleasure in conveying my best wishes and greetings to you, the First Lady and all the members of your family for a very Happy Pongal and Sankaranthi.”

Political enemies blamed

Chennai: Stating that political enemies of AIADMK were unleashing a malicious propaganda against the party, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday exhorted the party cadre to work for the victory of AIADMK in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. Panneerselvam and Palaniswami, in their epistle to party cadre on the eve of 101st birth anniversary of AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran, said “Our political opponents are astonished at our unity and have been trying to malign the image of the government. We should thwart their designs.”

EPS condemns attack

Chennai: Strongly condemning the attack on Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy near Palk Strait on January 13 wherein a fishermen from Ramanathapuram drowned, Palaniswami granted a financial assistance of Rs5 lakh to the bereaved family. He also promised to take all constructive steps to protect the livelihood resources of State’s fishermen. In a statement here, the Chief Minister said on January 12, nine fishermen from Rameswaram set out for fishing in two boats in Palk Strait, and in the wee hours of January 13, the Sri Lankan Navy chased them away. In the melee, two boats carrying Tamil Nadu fishermen capsized and eight of them were rescued later, while K Muniyasamy drowned.