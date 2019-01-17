DMK president MK Stalin levelling false charges: AIADMK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK has ridiculed DMK president MK Stalin for clinging on to ‘baseless allegations’ made in Kodanad robbery attempt case. It said that Stalin had, indeed, followed in the footsteps of his father late M Karunanidhi, in the matter by supporting false allegations.

AIADMK deputy coordinator KP Munusamy recalled how Karunanidhi, in March 1997, when he was Chief Minister, had attempted to link the late leader J Jayalalithaa to Sivarasan and Dhanu, who were part of the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

On January 14, Stalin called on the Governor demanding a thorough probe into the Kodanad estate case and that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami should step down following allegations levelled by two of the accused in the case.

To counter this, Munusamy, and other leaders met the Governor on Tuesday. Later, Munusamy said, “Stalin has taken up the false charge of two accused, after a gap of two years. His father’s allegation was proved false within hours. So also, Stalin would lose his ground in this issue also.”