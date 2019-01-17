Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu boy is youngest Indian grandmaster

Happy and satisfied was how Gukesh described his state of mind.

Published: 17th January 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: When his seven-year-old son took a sudden fancy to chess after watching a school tournament, D Rajinikanth, a Chennai-based ENT  specialist, would have been forgiven for dismissing it as a passing fancy.

Five short years on, his son D Gukesh is now part of chess history. On Tuesday, he became a Grandmaster after achieving his third norm with a victory over Dinesh Kumar Sharma at the Delhi International Open Grandmasters Chess Tournament. At 12 years,  7 months and 17 days, Gukesh is the youngest Indian to get there. Only one player — Russian GM Sergey Karjakin who challenged Magnus Carlsen in 2016 — has got there faster in the history of the game. 

Happy and satisfied was how Gukesh described his state of mind. “I was expecting the GM title since I was close to getting that norm in the last few events,” he said.

“I was confident that I could make it in Delhi. The field here was pretty strong as usual.” It is perhaps no surprise that Gukesh became a GM in record time — his precocious talent had been singled out by his coach at  Velammal Vidyalaya, Melaynambakkam and his work ethic ensured his potential did not go to waste. However also part of the narrative are the sacrifices made by his parents. Rajinikanth is now more or less fully devoted to his son’s career.

Grandmaster seeks support for next move

Gukesh’s first GM norm came at the Bangkok Open in 2018, where he defeated Nigel Short. He followed it up by winning the round-robin tournament in Paracin, Serbia, where he got his second GM norm.
“A lot of hard work and preparation has gone behind this achievement. I like to thank my parents, coaches and my school administration for their support. Also, Microsense Networks helped me financially in 2018 for tournaments,’’ the 12-year old said.

However, Gukesh, who will next be seen in action at the Gibraltar Masters from the 22nd of this month is in need of sponsors to move ahead in the game. “Till mid-2018, my expenses were wholly covered by my parents. After my IM title in April my school and Microsense helped me financially. I need more support to get better exposure and play tournaments abroad in order to improve my ranking and also my game,’’ he said.

GM Vishnuprasanna is the one who coaches Gukesh at the moment. “Apart from Vishnuprasanna, Krishnaprasad who is a sports mind trainer helps me to stay positive. I practice regularly for at least four to five hours a day,” revealed the youngster.

Gukesh always looks calm and composed in action and has shown maturity beyond his age. “My coach says that strategic planning and patience are my strengths. Time management during games is one area I need to improve and I am working on it,” insisted the chess prodigy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gukesh youngest Indian grandmaster Chess

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp