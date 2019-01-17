Will Kanimozhi’s Thoothukudi tour transform to poll battle?

Express News Service

CHENNAI/ THOOTHUKUDI: Kanimozhi, DMK Rajya Sabha MP, is to take part in village meetings of the party in Thoothukudi district for 12 days from January 18. Party sources say this may be with an aim to contest from Thoothukudi parliamentary segment in this year’s general elections.

In order to prepare the party cadre at the grass-root level for getting them involved in the elections and create awareness among voters on the recent political developments, the DMK is conducting village-level mass gatherings. The DMK high command has deputed front line leaders as the chief guests at the village meetings in every district.

As Kanimozhi is said to be interested in contesting the elections from Thoothukudi constituency, she along with the State secretary of party’s women’s wing will attend the village meetings in the district. Sources in the DMK said that Kanimozhi would camp in Thoothukudi for 12 days and tour the district to “know the grievances of the people”. The tour schedule has been prepared to cover nine unions and 47 villages across Thoothukudi district.

According to highly reliable sources of the party, “Kanimozhi has been keen on contesting from Thoothukudi parliamentary constituency in the last two years. She has been carrying out various welfare measures in the district and is in touch with the party functionaries even at the grass-root level. Kanimozhi had adopted Venkatesapuram village, a remote village in Sathankulam taluk, and launched various facilities for the benefit of the public. Sources further said that the Rajya Sabha MP is interested in facing the direct elections instead of continuing as a member of the Upper House of the Parliament.

Kanimozhi’s candidature will also bring a lot of attention to the constituency as four of the six Assembly segments in Thoothukudi parliamentary seat was under the AIADMK fold, until two AIADMK legislators from Ottapidaram and Vilathikulam were disqualified. So, the party is thinking of fielding a star candidate there, a source said.

Also, fielding Kanimozhi in Thoothukudi would be tactical as the DMK’s North and South units in Thoothukudi are mired in factional feuds. Kanimozhi’s candidature would get the warring groups to work together, say sources.

Some other party leaders, on condition of anonymity, said, “Initially, she expressed her wish to contest the Lok Sabha seat either from Thanjavur or Thoothukudi among her close circles. But, her well-wishers said Thoothukudi is safer than Thanjavur, as the party functionaries are considering that Thanjavur is weak for DMK. At the same time, some other functionaries and sympathisers are said to have told her that even if she is victorious in Thoothukudi, the success will not be attributed to her influence. Hence, they have urged her to choose a seat either from northern or western Tamil Nadu. We have to wait to see her and party’s final decision,” they said.

Getting the credit

Some party functionaries and sympathisers are said to have told her that even if she is victorious with a huge margin in Thoothukudi, the success will not be attributed to her influence and it would be translated as a victory of her caste influence, and she would be considered as a caste-based leader in future.