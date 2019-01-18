20 per cent rural schools in Tamil Nadu lack drinking water

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Around 20 per cent of schools in rural Tamil Nadu do not have drinking water facility for children, finds the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) Rural 2018.

The sample survey covered a total of 750 rural schools in Tamil Nadu this year, which included 522 primary schools and 228 upper primary schools. Of these, 9.7 per cent of schools do not have facility for drinking water and another 10.1 per cent of schools, despite having the facility, did not have water available on the day of the visit. Only 80.2 per cent of schools had the facility.

In terms of sanitation, there is a significant improvement with 90.2 per cent of rural schools of Tamil Nadu having toilets in usable condition.

Similarly, 86.2 per cent of rural schools in Tamil Nadu have a separate toilet facility for girls, which were unlocked at the time of visit and was in usable condition. In six per cent schools, girls’ toilet was in unusable condition, in 3.9 per cent of schools they were locked and the remaining 3.9 per cent schools did not have a separate toilet for girls.

About usage of library, the survey says that in 52.4 per cent schools children were using books on the day of visit. While another 31.4 per cent schools had library, on the day of visit, children were not found using it. About 16.2 per cent of schools do not have library facility, ASER says.

In 29.3 per cent of schools, children were found using computers on the day of visit and in 28.6 per cent schools children were not using computers, despite having the facility. Around 42.1 per cent schools do not have computers.