Australian cockatiel parrot rescued in Vellore

The bird was found to be sitting in the premises of the Taluk office in Gudiyattam on Wednesday.

Published: 18th January 2019 09:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 09:06 PM   |  A+A-

An Australian cockatiel parrot was rescued in Gudiyattam.

By Express News Service

VELLORE: An Australian cockatiel parrot was rescued in Gudiyattam by the personnel of the Fire and Rescue Services.

The bird was found to be sitting in the premises of the Taluk office in Gudiyattam on Wednesday. A few crows surrounded and tried to pounce on it.

On information, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and rescued it.

“On examination of the shape and features, we ascertained it is Australian cockatiel parrot. We have been keeping it safely in a cage,” D Chidambaram, Station Fire Officer (SFO), Gudiyattam, said on Friday.

He informed that the bird would be handed over to the Forest Department. It might be taken to the zoological park at Vandalur.

It is presumed the bird would have strayed from some place to land in Gudiyattam.

