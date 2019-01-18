Bull dies in collision at Vellore race, buried with full honours

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

VELLORE: A bull, which died after colliding with a peer during the eruthu vidum vizha, was buried with full honours paid by the local villagers at Govindareddyplayam in Anaicut Taluk near here on Friday.

Fondly called as ‘Villain’ for its sound and fury, the bull ran on the race at Munjurpattu on Thursday. Losing the direction, it had run on the opposite side colliding with another bull charging on the track.

“My bull suffered grievous injuries after hit by another one in the race. Early on Friday it died,” said an unconsolable Mani who had reared the cattle for about 13 years.

Villain was an awesome figure in bull races for 10 years fetching laurels to its owner but unfortunately it breathed its last.

Grieving local villagers thronged the house of Mani to pay rich tributes to the animal. The youngsters in Govindareddypalayam erected banners and pasted posters to pay tributes to the cattle which they revered for its courage and ferocity.

Flower petals and garlands were laid on the animal before it was buried.

Mani said, “Villain was buried with full honours paid by the villagers.”

Bull race at 8 places on Friday

Meanwhile, the traditional bull race was held at eight places in the district on the third consecutive day on Friday.

As many as 1030 bulls charged on the tracks at Periakurumbatheru, Kasinaickenpatti, Kalnarsampatti, Vellakuttai, Govindareddypalayam, Thokkiam, Kaniyambadipudur and Keelarasanpatti, sources said.

Seventy-seven persons suffered injuries during the bull race.