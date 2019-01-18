Home States Tamil Nadu

Engineering students stage protest outside Vellore Collectorate against new Anna Univ rules

The students have also urged the concerned authorities to alter the rules making it compulsory for completing the course within a period of seven years.

Vellore_engineering_students_protest

Around 100 students participated outside Vellore Collectorate in the statewide protest against Anna University's new rules regarding exams and arrears. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A large number of engineering students, belonging to separate institutions, staged a flash demonstration in front of the Collectorate at Sathuvachari here on Friday.

They were protesting against the 2017 Regulations of Anna University, which the students alleged was against their interests.

“We are now not able to write the arrear examinations in the subsequent semesters, we have to wait for a year. The 2017 Regulations is totally against the interests of the students,” charged V Roshan Kumar, a second year BE student of Arunai Engineering College, Tiruvannamalai.

The students raised slogans demanding revision of the arrear examination system enabling them to write the arrears in the susbequent semesters.

READ HERE | Arrears and results: All you need to know about Anna University students' protest

Tension prevailed for a while as the policemen tried to disperse the protesting students. They exchanged heated arguments.

Later, five of the students’ representatives were taken to a senior official in the Collectorate. The protesters submitted a memorandum seeking revision of the 2017 Regulations.

“We have given a memorandum demanding revision of the 2017 Regulations so that we can write the arrears in the subsequent semesters,” K Praveen, a student of Abdul Hakkeem Engineering College, said.

