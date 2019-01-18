Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil CM Edappadi K Palaniswami releases coins to commemorate MGR’s 102nd birth anniversary

The first set of coins were received by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam at a simple function  at Tamil Nadu MGR Medical University. 

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam receiving the first set of the commemorative coins from Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Guindy | D SAMPATH KUMAR

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Paying floral tributes to the late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran on his 102nd birth anniversary on Thursday, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami released two commemorative coins in the denominations of Rs 100 and Rs 5 to mark the occasion. 

Earlier, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam garlanded the statue of MGR at AIADMK headquarters. They also distributed sweets to the party cadre. Later, the AIADMK grievances committee members including KP Munusamy and R Vaithilingam started receiving petitions from party functionaries.  

In New Delhi, AIADMK MP S Kamaraj and others paid floral tributes to MGR at his statue installed in Parliament complex. 

Meanwhile, the MGR centenary arch, constructed at a cost of Rs 2.52 crore on Kamarajar Salai on the beach front, was unveiled without organising any function as per the directive of the Madras High Court.  

Comments

