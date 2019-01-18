Home States Tamil Nadu

Arrears and results: All you need to know about Anna University students' protest

What is R2017 and why do students believe it is curbing their chance of finding jobs? 

Published: 18th January 2019 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Anna University Students protest

Students allege that the situation is complicated as they are allowed to take only three arrears in one semester. | EPS

By Online Desk

More than 500 students gathered outside the Anna University (AU) campus in Chennai on Friday to protest and condemn its new regulation. Many of them were seen holding a placard that said BanR2017. It was also the most widely used hashtag on Twitter by students from AU or ones studying in colleges affiliated to AU. Furthermore, hundreds of students participated in the protests in various parts of the state, with the slogan 'BanR2017". 

What does BanR2017 mean?  

R2017 refers to the resolution passed by AU in 2017 which brought in some significant changes to the arrear system, the number of credits one can score in a semester etc. Though students have been very much against the regulation and have been vocal about wanting it removed, the semester exam results announced earlier this week added more fuel to the fire.

What is Regulation 2017?

Until the regulation came into play, if one fails in a subject this semester, he/she can appear for the same in the next semester. But this regulation prohibits one from doing that, and a student has to wait for one full year before appearing again for the failed subject.

In other words, a subject you failed in during the even semester can only be cleared during the next even semester only. This means students who are in their final year will have to wait one full year before they can clear their arrears and start looking for jobs. This move has added burden to engineering students for whom the job market is very weak, and has led to an increase in the unemployment rate. 

Besides, students also believe that waiting one full year before appearing for an exam also decreases their chances of clearing the paper, as they move on to other subjects in the new academic year. 

The resolution has also brought in some changes to the number of credits one can avail during a particular semester. One subject usually carries 3-4 credits. Earlier, there were no restrictions on the number of credits one can acquire during the year. The new resolution allows a student only up to 36 credits per semester including both the current year and arrear papers. 

For instance, if a student has six arrears, he or she may not be able to apply for more than three arrears in the semester, making it even more problematic for someone to finish their degree and graduate. 

It is important to note that after the re-evaluation scam, AU has brought in stringent measures to prevent malpractices during the exam. Many students protesting also complained that strict evaluation practices adopted by the AU after the scam have contributed to the poor results.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anna University Tamil Nadu BanR2017 Anna University protests Anna University students protest Anna University BanR2017 Anna University arrear system Tamil Nadu engineering Engineering results Tamil Nadu engineering students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress factions hurl chairs at each other as new Himachal Congress chief takes office
RTI applicants receive condoms instead of response for their queries in Rajasthan 
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp