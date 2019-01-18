Arrears and results: All you need to know about Anna University students' protest

By Online Desk

More than 500 students gathered outside the Anna University (AU) campus in Chennai on Friday to protest and condemn its new regulation. Many of them were seen holding a placard that said BanR2017. It was also the most widely used hashtag on Twitter by students from AU or ones studying in colleges affiliated to AU. Furthermore, hundreds of students participated in the protests in various parts of the state, with the slogan 'BanR2017".

What does BanR2017 mean?

R2017 refers to the resolution passed by AU in 2017 which brought in some significant changes to the arrear system, the number of credits one can score in a semester etc. Though students have been very much against the regulation and have been vocal about wanting it removed, the semester exam results announced earlier this week added more fuel to the fire.

What is Regulation 2017?

Until the regulation came into play, if one fails in a subject this semester, he/she can appear for the same in the next semester. But this regulation prohibits one from doing that, and a student has to wait for one full year before appearing again for the failed subject.

In other words, a subject you failed in during the even semester can only be cleared during the next even semester only. This means students who are in their final year will have to wait one full year before they can clear their arrears and start looking for jobs. This move has added burden to engineering students for whom the job market is very weak, and has led to an increase in the unemployment rate.

Hundreds of #AnnaUniversity students across #TamilNadu are protesting against the university to ban the new arrear system, which allows them to retake exam only a year after. #banR2017 #Regulation2017 https://t.co/TLKZm7BZ3k — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) January 18, 2019

Besides, students also believe that waiting one full year before appearing for an exam also decreases their chances of clearing the paper, as they move on to other subjects in the new academic year.

The resolution has also brought in some changes to the number of credits one can avail during a particular semester. One subject usually carries 3-4 credits. Earlier, there were no restrictions on the number of credits one can acquire during the year. The new resolution allows a student only up to 36 credits per semester including both the current year and arrear papers.

For instance, if a student has six arrears, he or she may not be able to apply for more than three arrears in the semester, making it even more problematic for someone to finish their degree and graduate.

It is important to note that after the re-evaluation scam, AU has brought in stringent measures to prevent malpractices during the exam. Many students protesting also complained that strict evaluation practices adopted by the AU after the scam have contributed to the poor results.