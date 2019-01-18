Home States Tamil Nadu

Lok Sabha elections 2019: AIADMK rubbishes possibility of forging alliance with BJP

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the BJP's doors are "always open for parties", sending out a message amid speculations that his party could have poll alliances in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 18th January 2019 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

MGR

AIADMK party flag and party's former and present leaders. (File | EPS)

By ANI

COIMBATORE: Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker and AIADMK senior leader M. Thambidurai on Friday dismissed speculations about an alliance with BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as a "joke".

"It is a joke to say that we will carry BJP on our back and help them gain a foothold in Tamil Nadu. We will work to strengthen our party, let them work to strengthen theirs," Thambidurai told reporters on Thursday.

He substantiated his stance, saying: "What sin has the AIADMK committed to carry BJP on its shoulders? There is no scope for the BJP to establish itself in the state. The AIADMK will strive to ensure for its growth, but will not carry any other party on its shoulders."

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the BJP's doors are "always open for parties", sending out a message amid speculations that his party could have poll alliances in Tamil Nadu.

In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had formed a six-party alliance comprising smaller parties like DMDK, PMK, and MDMK. The alliance, however, won only two of the 39 seats at stake - one each to BJP and PMK. However, the alliance broke off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi BJP Lok Sabha elections ELections 2019 AIADMK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp