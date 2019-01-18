Home States Tamil Nadu

Man dies of heart attack at Alanganallur jallikattu

A 45-year-old man in the gallery at Alanganallur died of cardiac arrest caused probably due to suffocation, said police.

Youngsters try to tame a bull charging towards them at the Alanganallur jallikattu in Madurai on Thursday | KK Sundar

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A spectator died of heart attack while more than 40 bull tamers across the State suffered injuries playing jallikattu on Thursday as part of Pongal celebrations. The star of attraction was the event in Alanganallur. 

Minister RP Udhayakumar inaugurated the event by flagging off the release of a bull from its pen. Udhayakumar unveiled a memorial slab for Jallikattu at Alanganallur, and said that a memorial would soon be built to honour the pro-Jallikattu protests.

Lakhs of rupees worth prizes were given out to tamers and bull owners. A 22-year-old youth K Ranjith Kumar from Alanganallur won the best tamer award, along with a car sponsored by the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. Ranjith successfully tamed 15 bulls. 

Meanwhile, the award for the best bull was bagged by Selliyamman temple bull from Parampatti. A car sponsored by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam would be given to the bull trainers B Saravanan and V Dinesh. 

The prizes would be presented to the winners by the chief minister in a couple of days in Chennai, said the district administration. 

In Dindigul, as many as 15 people — nine bull tamers, two spectators and four bull owners — were injured at the annual jallikattu event at the Nathamadipatti village near Sanarpatti on Thursday. 

ITBP team gives first aid

A 26-member team of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were present at the jallikattu venue to provide first aid to the injured. The team split into two to tend to injured bulls as well as injured spectators/bull tamers

Safety comes first

To screen bulls and ensure their safety, 12 veterinary teams, comprising 10 members each, including veterinary doctors, livestock inspector and animal husbandry assistant were deputed by the Department of Animal Husbandry. Also, two Animal Medical Mobile Ambulances (AMMA), 10 108 ambulances and four two-wheeler ambulances were stationed at the venues to treat the injured bulls.

Besides, a six-member medical team deployed by GRH and four mobile medical teams, comprising ten doctors each, were deputed by the district Health department. A 11-member specially-trained rescue team of the Indian Red Cross Society was also present at the venue

