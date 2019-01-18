Over 1 lakh new tuberculosis cases reported in Tamil Nadu last year

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu stands sixth in the country in detection of new tuberculosis cases with 1.03 lakh new cases being reported in 2018, shows NIKSHAY, an online database of tuberculosis cases by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Data from January 1 to December 31 also shows that in India 21.32 lakh new cases were reported in 2018. Among them, public health care institutions notified 16,02,971 cases while private heath care institutions notified 5,29,310 cases. Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number with 4.10 lakh new cases.

Tamil Nadu is the only South Indian State to report high number of new cases. Next is Andhra Pradesh with 91,157 cases, Karnataka with 83,732 cases and Telangana 52,395 cases. Kerala reported the lowest number of cases, 24,535.

Data in all States in the country show that more number of cases were notified by public sector health care institutions than those in private sector. In Tamil Nadu Public health care institutions notified 76,664 cases while private health care institutions notified 26,696 cases in the State, which is one of the major concerns of the State Health Department.

Speaking to Express, J A Jayalal, vice-president of Indian Medical Association said, “In coming days, private practitioners might report more number of cases as recently the government addressed many concerns raised by private doctors. The government is now providing monthly `500 as incentive to private doctors and also for TB patients who take treatment at private hospitals. This will encourage the doctors. The government is also providing free medicines for TB patients taking treatment in government hospitals,” he said.

“The government aims to eliminate TB by 2025. We will provide our support to the government in their initiatives,” he said.