Rameswaram fishermen condemn actions of Sri Lanka navy, continue strike

By Express News Service

RAMESWARAM: Condemning arrest of 18 fishermen by the Sri Lankan navy, and seeking compensation for a fisherman, who drowned in the sea, the Rameswaram fishermen’s indefinite strike entered third day. Meanwhile, daughter of the deceased fisherman, Muniyasamy, Shanmugapriya petitioned the assistant director of Fisheries to make efforts and bring back his body, which was washed ashore to Neduntheevu. His body was rescued by the Sri Lankan police and kept at government Jaffna hospital.

On January 12, the Sri Lankan navy arrested 18 fishermen, who were fishing near Neduntheevu, on charges of violating the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). The navy also damaged two boats due to which Muniyasamy drowned.

Following this, various fishermen associations from Rameshwaram and Pamban started the indefinite strike. Due to the strike, over 800 mechanised boats remained at Rameswaram jetty, and nearly 1,500 fishermen did not venture into the sea.

Fishers leave for Sri Lanka

A team of 71 fishermen went to Sri Lanka on nine boats on Thursday, to bring back their 14 boats, which was seized by the Lankan navy on charges of violating IMBL.

The Sri Lankan government ordered to release 174 boats and trawlers of fishermen seized between 2014 and 2018 by the navy for trespassing into the territorial waters. To bring back the released boats, the fishermen, along with officials of Fisheries department, mechanics and shipwrights, went to Karachchi fishing harbour in Kilinochchi district. The team would stay in the harbour to repair the boats and would return on January 21.