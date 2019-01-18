HIV positive woman delivers baby girl in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The 23-year-old Sattur woman, who was transfused with HIV positive blood last month, delivered a baby girl without surgical aid here at Government Rajaji Hospital on Thursday. Both the mother and child were fine, said the hospital Dean (in-charge) Dr S Shanmugasundaram.

On December 3, the eight-month pregnant woman was transfused with one unit of blood at Government Sattur Hospital. A couple of weeks later, she was told the blood donated by a 19-year-old man to Sivakasi blood bank on November 30 was infected with HIV.

Three medical staff, including two laboratory technicians, were terminated for not screening the donated blood for any infection/diseases as per NACO guidelines.

Following the incident, the woman was shifted to GRH on December 26. A series of comprehensive medical retests performed on her the following day confirmed HIV and Hepatitis B infection. On Thursday, the woman, whose childbirth was due on January 30, gave birth to a baby girl at 7.06 pm.

Sharing the details, Dr S Shanmugasundaram said, “The baby, which weighs 1.75 kg, will be kept in a warmer since it is underweight (normal weight is between 2.5 kgs to 3.5 kgs) and given formula feed since breastfeeding is discouraged owing to the risk of HIV transmission from the mother to the child.”

Nevirapine syrup, a drug which effectively prevents transmission of HIV to the child, and a shot of immunoglobulin was injected to prevent Hepatitis B infection, and a shot of vaccine for Hepatitis B virus was administered to the newborn, he added.

