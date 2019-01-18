Home States Tamil Nadu

Statewide protest in Tamil Nadu by Anna University students to flay arrear system

The protest will be held outside varsity campus in Chennai and outside several affiliated colleges across Tamil Nadu.

Anna University

Anna University (File | EPS)

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hundreds of students from Anna University and its affiliated colleges have decided to hold a statewide protest on Friday to condemn the current arrear system that allows them to retake exam in a failed subject only a year after.   

Currently, students who fail in an exam conducted in the even semester will have to re-register and appear for the test only in the next even semester. The rule came into force in all affiliated colleges from 2017 academic year that started on September 1.

This is problematic to final year students, particularly final semester students. If they fail in an exam, they will have to wait a year before seeking employment or applying for higher education.

“Students will have to waste a whole year after finishing college before they take the next step in their life. The management should conduct arrear exams in the subsequent semester itself,” said a final year student from Anna University. Earlier, students were allowed to take the exam in the next semester itself.

Students allege that the situation is further complicated as they are allowed to take only three arrears in one semester. “If a student has failed in five exams, they have to wait a year to take up three exams and another year to write the other two. This will essentially take two years to pass those exams,” rued another student from Anna University, Tirunelveli, adding that the varsity should not cap the number of arrears they can take.

Speaking to Express, MK Surappa, Vice-Chancellor of Anna University said the university will allow students who fail in the seventh semester to re-take it along with their final semester exams.

“Last week, we decided to make leeway for seventh-semester students alone. The academic council will meet soon and discuss the possibility of conducting arrear exams in the subsequent semester itself,” he said.

TAGS
Anna University Tamil Nadu BanR2017 Anna University protests Anna University students protest Engineering results Tamil Nadu engineeringx Anna University arrear system Anna University BanR2017

Comments(4)

  • Selva Kumar

    Pls change the 2018 regulation..... Help us to clear all the arriers
    21 hours ago reply

  • Musthak Hussain

    We don't need 2017 regulation
    22 hours ago reply

  • balachandar bala
    Change regulations 2017
    22 hours ago reply

  • Suman ragavan
    Ban regulation 2017
    23 hours ago reply
