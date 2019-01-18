Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu shocker: Man throws acid at widow for rejecting his marriage proposal, ends life

28-year-old John, a daily wager, used to pick up constant fights with Girija whose husband had passed away nine years ago. ​

Published: 18th January 2019 01:14 PM

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: A 28-year-man allegedly threw acid on a 35-year-old widow on Thursday night at a village in Kanniyakumari district in southern Tamil Nadu after she rejected his proposals for marriage. While the woman with over 40 per cent burn injuries is undergoing treatment, police said the assailant, identified as one John, later killed self. 

According to police, Girija (35) lives with her two children in Ettrakkodu village near Thiruvattar and is working as a tailor. Her husband died nine years ago. It is said that John (28), a daily wage labourer of the same neighbourhood had repeatedly disturbed Girija asking her to marry him. Girija had also filed a complaint in April 2018 against John for threatening and forcing her to marry him, police sources said. 

Police said John used to frequently pick up arguments with Girija over the matter and Thursday night, he threw the acid when the woman was returning home. Girija got down from the bus and was walking home when John attacked her. 

Neighbours rushed her to Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital in Asaripallam for treatment 

Meanwhile, police said, John consumed poison and was taken to a private hospital where he succumbed on Friday. 

Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital sources said that Girija has suffered 40-45 per cent burns on her face and back, and is undergoing treatment. 

Thiruvattar police have registered a case on Friday and further investigation is on. 

