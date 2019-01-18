Tasmac ends on a high for Pongal with Rs 600-crore sales

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pongal festival witnessed tipplers across the State flocking to the thousands of government-owned liquor outlets, pushing sales to nearly Rs 600 crore.

“It was a long holiday for people across the State. Sale of liquor increased from Friday night and the weekend alone saw a rise of at least 20-30 per cent sale totally touching Rs 230 crore, said a senior Tasmac official.

The official also said they had done business to the tune of Rs 600 crore since Saturday. “During normal days, sale of liquor will be around Rs 60 to 70 crore. During festivals, it would increase by 20 to 30 per cent. But, during this Pongal, the sale touched Rs 600 crore.” Brandy was highly preferred by liquor consumers, the official said.

For Pongal festival alone, there was 60 per cent sale of brandy. Whisky, wine, Vodka and beer items accounted for 40 per cent of sales, said a zonal TASMAC manager.

Pongal day alone saw around Rs 140 crore of liquor sale in Tamil Nadu. On Bhogi night, the sale touched Rs 120 crore, the official said.

The final day, ‘Kaanum Pongal’, witnessed about Rs 150 crore sale till evening, the source said.

Since Wednesday was Thiruvalluvar Day, the outlets remained closed.

A manager said a sales target was fixed for each shop for Pongal.

N. Periyasamy, State president, Tamil Nadu TASMAC Employees Association said, “Working in government liquor outlets is not an easy job as employees have to risk their lives all along. However, their salary is just between Rs 9,000 and Rs 10,000 per month.