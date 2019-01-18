Home States Tamil Nadu

Drunk man throws, kills daughter over dispute with wife in Tamil Nadu

A 30-year-old man, in an inebriated condition, allegedly killed his three-month-old daughter by throwing her on the floor over a dispute with his wife near Marakanam on Thursday.

By Express News Service

According to a police source from Marakanam police station, Mathiazhagan (30) of Kottikuppam near Marakanam was a construction labourer. Three years ago, he married Ponni (24) and the couple had a two-year-old son and a three-month-old daughter - Meera.

Sources added that Mathiazhagan daily consumed liquor and tortured Ponni asking her to obtain gold and cash from her parents as dowry. 

On Thursday evening, he drank liquor as usual and began a quarrel with Ponni. During the quarrel, he allegedly took Meera and threw her on the floor. Hearing Ponni’s cries, neighbours rushed to the house and sent Meera to the government hospital at Marakanam.

However, the doctors there declared her brought dead

Based on the information, policemen from Marakanam police station reached the spot and sent the body for an autopsy. They have filed a case and placed Mathiazhagan under arrest.

Murder Daughter Drunk

