Five ministers to inaugurate jallikattu in Erode district

The event has been organised with an aim to promote traditional sports and protect indigenous breed Kangayam.

By Express News Service

ERODE: This year, jallikattu event will be organised for the first time in Erode district. Ministers KA Sengottaiyan, KC Karuppannan, P Thangamani, Dr Saroja and Udumalai K Radhakrishnan will be inaugurating the event at the AET MHSS on Saturday, said Erode Jallikattu Peravai functionary and Thamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam district president S Periyasamy. 

The event has been organised with an aim to promote traditional sports and protect indigenous breed Kangayam. Most of the 100 bulls (50 from Erode, and 50 from Salem and Namakkal districts) participating in the event would be of the Kangayam breed. 

Speaking to Express, he said that the Peravai has got permission to conduct the event this year in the district. With the donation amount collected from public and revenue generated from advertisements, nearly `10 lakh was spent for arrangements. No fees would be collected both from participants and spectators. The prizes were also sponsored.” 

Periyasamy also clarified that the Peravai would not be responsible for those who would be injured in the event, and urged the players to insure themselves. The State government would also not give any relief to the affected, he clarified. An expo will be organised exclusively for kangayam species as well. 

