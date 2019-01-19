Anna University officials to decide on arrear system in 10 days

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly 200 engineering students gathered outside Anna University Guindy campus on Friday to protest against the current arrears system which allows them to retake an exam only after a year’s time.

Students ended their protest after the Registrar J Kumar and other officials from the university promised to take action after consulting the committees concerned. They informed the students that they will upload any changes in the current system within 10 days.

As per the current regulations in place, a student who has failed in an exam during an odd or even semester can attend the arrear exam only in the next odd or even semester. Students said this rule which was introduced in 2017 is extremely problematic as they need to study for ongoing exams along with arrear exam portions at the same time.

According to the credit system in place, a student will not be able to attend more than three arrear exams in a year. “We don’t remember what was taught to us after a year. Also, we have to retake model exams, internal tests for that subject along with the main arrear exam. Even when we went for counselling in Anna University, they did not inform us about this change. If they had told us we would not have taken up engineering at all,” said Vignesh G, a student from an affiliated college.

Students from engineering colleges affiliated to Anna University staged similar protests across the State in Vellore, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Tiruchy and Coimbatore.

Though the practice of allowing students to write arrear exams after six months time is followed in other varsities like Madras University, officials from Anna University said a credit-based arrear system in place allows students to fare better in academics. “If students properly look up our website and go through our curriculum, they will understand that this is indeed beneficial for them. Individuals cannot take up any independent decision. UGC and AICTE members need to be consulted regarding this,” the Registrar said.

More than 200 students protest in Tiruchy

Tiruchy: Around 200 students staged a protest here on Friday against arrear system imposed by Anna University. “It is like taking the whole course again. This semester was unbearable, having to study for two more papers (in their case) every month for the internals,” said a SRM TRP Engineering College student. A teaching staff with the Anna University BIT campus said, “The amendment gives a shot to secure first class, even if they clear arrears after course completion. But these positive features may only be of use to bright students who failed due to unforeseen circumstances, not for someone actually finding subjects difficult and failed.”

Salem students picket collectorate

Salem: More than 100 students from various engineering colleges picketed Salem Collectorate against the new regulations of Anna University, pertaining to arrears. Speaking to media persons, the students said that the change will greatly affect their future. It does not even exempt those who are unable to write exams due to poor health conditions, they said, adding that students would not be able to complete their course within a period of four years. Police held peace talks with them and dispersed the crowd.