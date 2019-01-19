Madras HC directs Nilgiris Collector to remove waterbody encroachments

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed The Nilgiris Collector to remove encroachments on water bodies in the district.

Justice S M Subramaniam gave the directive while disposing of a batch of writ petitions, pending for 14 years, from Venkatasubramani and five others, who sought to quash the notices issued by the Revenue Inspector in Coonoor town under Sec. 7 of Land Encroachment Act on February 3, 2004 on the ground that he had no jurisdiction to do so.

The officials concerned are bound to survey the entire land and accordingly, initiate appropriate action to evict all encroachers in that locality by following the procedures as contemplated under the Tamil Nadu Land Encroachment Act to provide free flow of traffic and infrastructural facilities at the bus stand at Coonoor. It is the duty of the State to clear encroachments in public places and provide facilities to the public, the judge said.

The judge directed the Collector to hold a review meeting with officials of all departments concerned to identify encroachments on water bodies, water resources and government poromboke land in the entire district within two weeks. He should issue orders to all officials concerned to initiate action to evict all such encroachers by following Tamil Nadu Land Encroachment Act or the Tamil Nadu Protection of Tank and Eviction of Encroachment Act, 2007.