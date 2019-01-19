DMK wants Backward Classes quota raised to 50 per cent

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK has urged the Centre to increase the reservation for Backward Classes to 50 per cent from the present 27 per cent.

In a statement, party president MK Stalin said it was surprising the Centre gave 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections in general category. At the same time, it may be recalled that the Centre took three years to implement the Mandal Commission report on reservation for Backward Classes.

Though 25 years have passed after the commission report was implemented, BCs have not got their due share of 27 per cent reservation in any Central government department. Hence, the Centre should ensure that the stipulated reservation is implemented and the quota increased to 50 per cent, he said.