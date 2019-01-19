Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK wants Backward Classes quota raised to 50 per cent

 DMK has urged the Centre to increase the reservation for Backward Classes to 50 per cent from the present 27 per cent. 

Published: 19th January 2019 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

DMK President MK Stalin (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK has urged the Centre to increase the reservation for Backward Classes to 50 per cent from the present 27 per cent. 

In a statement, party president MK Stalin said it was surprising the Centre gave 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections in general category. At the same time, it may be recalled that the Centre took three years to implement the Mandal Commission report on reservation for Backward Classes.

Though 25 years have passed after the commission report was implemented, BCs have not got their due share of 27 per cent reservation in any Central government department. Hence, the Centre should ensure that the stipulated reservation is implemented and the quota increased to 50 per cent, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DMK Backward Classes reservation MK Stalin community reservation Caste reservation reservation quota

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp