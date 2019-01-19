Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government directed to give job to pregnant police aspirant

Madras High Court

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the TN Uniformed Services Recruitment Board to appoint a woman, who failed in the running race by 0.30 seconds, on account of her pregnancy, as a policewoman.  

Justice S Vimala (since retired) gave the directive while disposing of a writ petition from R Devika, praying for a directive to the board to appoint her in the post of Grade II police constable or Grade- II jail warder. 

The judge also directed the police department to take into account the constitutional provisions and maternity protection and convention of International Labour Organisation, to frame guidelines by providing the best possible measures to support women candidates who are in  difficult circumstances on account of pregnancy or maternity or other natural causes, in future recruitment.  

Participation by the petitioner, who was eight weeks pregnant, in a running test itself is a sign of courage, as persons similarly placed would be afraid because of fear of losing the child. Moreover, in the early stages of pregnancy, doctors always advise bed rest.

Taking 0.30 seconds extra should have been considered negligible under the given context as well as under the international standards, the judge said.
Considering the fact that the petitioner would be in fifth or sixth month of pregnancy now, the judge directed the authorities to select her for the post as on October 31, 2018 with all attendant benefits within four weeks.

