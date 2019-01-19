Madurai man behind Indo-Tibetan Border Police’s jallikattu involvement

Lalitha Ranjani By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Wanting to lend a helping hand to his native town, a Madurai-based Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel attached to a battalion in Andhra Pradesh was instrumental in involving the paramilitary force in the rescue and treatment of men and bulls for the first time during jallikattu in Alanganallur on Thursday.

N Mohanasundaram (29) is a native of Meenambalpuram in Madurai and a graduate in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry. Attached to the ITBP battalion in Andhra Pradesh, he is now posted as the Assistant Commandant in Chhattisgarh, and is the sole veterinary officer hailing from Tamil Nadu in the paramilitary force.

Mohanasundaram, who is now in Madurai on a one-month leave since January 1, desired to lend a helping hand during jallikattu this year. “A soldier is never off duty. While most of us serve in north India, I always wanted to serve my native land. I felt that my leave and the jallikattu season might not coincide again. I felt this was the right time to do my bit for my district, where the famous and biggest event (jallikattu) of South India is held,” he said.

Wishing to help in the rescue and treatment of the injured during jallikattu, he conveyed his desire to Commanding Officer (CO) Suresh Yadav of ITBP Battalion in Idayapatti, Madurai. After the CO gave a green signal, Mohanasundaram visited collector S Natarajan and Superintendent of Police N Manivannan in person and sought their permission. After receiving their nod, a team comprising ITBP personnel from the Battalion in Madurai swung into action.

“It took me 10 days to obtain the approval of all the officials concerned and arrange for required medicine. A total of 20 ITBP personnel were deployed to the venue,” he said. While 19 ITBP personnel belonged to the Battalion in Madurai, he was the sole ITBP personnel from a different one.

At the jallikattu venue in Alanganallur on Thursday, the team joined hands with the specially-trained rescue team of Indian Red Cross Society. They split into two to provide first aid to the injured tamers/spectators, and to bulls.

At the end of the day, the Collector and the Superintendent of Police lauded the ITBP team for their exemplary contribution to the rescue efforts. Speaking to Express, the Assistant Commandant expressed his wish and hopes of ITBP extending help during the jallikattu every year henceforth. Coincidentally, Mohanasundaram completes two years of service in ITBP today (January 19).

Elite force

ITBP is an elite paramilitary force that protects the northern frontiers of India and ensures internal security (on call). It was established in the year 1962 and falls under the Ministry of Home Affairs