Thiruvattar: Man commits suicide after throwing acid on widow

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: A 28-year-old youth has allegedly thrown acid on a 35-year-old widow, who rejected his marriage proposals, at Ettrakkodu near Thiruvattar on Thursday night before committing suicide, police said.

The victim Girija is the mother of two children and has been working as a tailor. Her husband died nine years ago. According to police sources, one John Rose, a daily wage labourer from the same area, had repeatedly disturbed Girija asking her to marry him. In connection to this, Girija had also filed a police complaint at Thiruvattar police station, on April 2018, against John, alleging that he has been threatening and forcing her to marry him, sources added.

Police said that John used to frequently insist Girija marry him, and on Thursday night, he allegedly threw acid (used in rubber production) on Girija when she was returning home from work. Later, her neighbours rescued and admitted her to Government Kanniyakumari Medical College Hospital in Asaripallam.

A while later, John was also found unconscious at a farm near Thiruvattar. Police said that he had consumed poison and was spotted by his neighbours. He was taken to a private hospital in Thiruvattar where he died without responding to the treatment.