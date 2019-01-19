Home States Tamil Nadu

National Highway engineers told to comply with norms in issuing NOCs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: All Superintending Engineers (SEs) and Divisional Engineers (DEs) attached to the Construction and Maintenance Wing of National Highways have been directed to comply with the Indian Roads Congress-12-2009 (Guidelines for Access, Location and Layout of Roadside Fuel Stations or Service Stations) for issuing no objection certificate for roadside petroleum retail outlets by oil marketing companies or any other agency, the Madras High Court was informed on Monday. 

A bench of Justices Vineet Kothari and Anita Sumanth, before which the Chief Engineer (H), Construction and Maintenance, produced the circular dated April 5, 2018, recorded the same and disposed of a public interest writ petition from V B R Menon, an advocate of KK Nagar, on Friday.

The PIL prayed for a directive to the authorities concerned to comply with the guidelines contained in the IRC circular No. 12: 2009 for the issue of NOC for site approvals of roadside petroleum outlets by oil marketing companies in Tamil Nadu.

