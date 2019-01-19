Home States Tamil Nadu

Traffic diversions in Chennai for Republic Day rehearsals

A release said the changes will be applicable on January 19, 22, 24 and on 26 (Republic Day).

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police on Friday announced changes in traffic around Kamarajar Salai in view of rehearsals for the Republic Day parade. A release said the changes will be applicable on January 19, 22, 24 and on 26 (Republic Day). The stretch of Kamarajar Salai from Lighthouse up to War Memorial will be closed for all the vehicles from 6 to 10 am.

All commercial vehicles coming from Adyar and proceeding to Broadway on Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at Greenways point. The drivers will have to take RK Math Road, Luz junction, Luz Church Road, Devanathan Salai, St Mary’s Salai, Karpagambal Nagar, Sivasamy Salai, Royapettah High Road, Royapettah Tower Clock, Whites Road, Smith Road and Anna Salai to reach Broadway.

Other vehicles, including MTC buses coming from Adyar towards Broadway on Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at Santhome High Road and Kutchery Road junction.

MTC buses from Radhakrishnan Salai to Gandhi Statue will be diverted via Royapettah High Road. The buses will go via VM Street, Luz junction, RK Math Road, Mandaveli junction, East Canal Bank Road via Srinivasapuram and reach Foreshore Estate.

While MTC bus route no 21-G going from Luz junction to Gandhi Statue will be diverted via Nilgiris Junction- Whites Road, Smith Road, Anna Salai and reach Broadway. Similarly, buses of no. 12 G and 45 B will be diverted via Nilgiris Junction-left-Music Academy, Royapettah hospital, Royapettah tower clock, Whites Road, Anna Salai, Walajah Road to reach Anna Square.

Besides, vehicles will not be allowed beyond RK Salai and Dr Natesan Road and Avvai Shanmugam Salai junction towards Gandhi Statue on Kamarajar Salai.

Vehicles coming from Dr Besant Road towards Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at Dr Besant Road Rountana towards Icehouse junction. Vehicles plying beyond Bharathi Salai and Bells Roads will be diverted towards Bells Road.

Anna Square bus terminus will be temporarily shifted to Wallajah Road. Vehicles coming from Parrys Corner to Adyar will be diverted at RBI subway (north) towards Raja Annamalai Mandram.

Vehicles will use Muthusamy point, Wallajah Point, Anna Salai, Anna Statue, General Patters Road, Royapettah Tower Clock, Whites Road, Anna Salai, American Consulate Service Road, Cathedral Road, Dr Radhakrishnan Salai, Dr Natesan Road, Karaneswarar Pakoda Street and Santhome High Road to reach Adyar. 

