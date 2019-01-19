True colours of DMK came to the fore when cadre gave sureties for accused: Edappadi K Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday charged that the true colours of DMK came to the fore when its functionaries gave sureties for the release of two accused in Kodanad Estate robbery case on bail in the documentary case at Egmore court on Friday.

Speaking at a public meeting at Kattupakkam here to mark the 101st birth centenary of AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran, he said he would thwart the designs of DMK to malign him and the AIADMK government by levelling false charges.

“DMK men have taken the two accused in Kodanad robbery case on bail (in the documentary case). So, their true colours have come to the fore. When these two accused appeared before the court in The Niligiris district, no one took them on bail,” he said.

Already, many of the accused in this robbery case were facing criminal charges under various provisions of law and different police stations in Kerala had filed cases against them, the Chief Minister said and added that “Now the DMK men are taking two of them on bail. So, now it has become clear that DMK men have links with those who had committed heinous crimes.”

He also charged that the so called exposure by the accused in Kodanad Estate case was a drama organised by DMK. But, the drama has brought forth their true colours when they took the two accused on bail. “We will thwart this through legal means”, he said.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday presented a car to Ranjithkumar who tamed 15 bulls in the famous Jallikattu at Alanganallur in Madurai district on Thursday. The vehicle was presented on behalf of AIADMK. Ranjithkumar received the car key from the Chief Minister at the Secretariat. Ministers RB Udhayakumar and AIADMK MLAs were present on the occasion.

Release of water from dam ordered

Chennai: Following requests from farmers, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday ordered release of water from Sathanur dam in Tiruvannamalai district from January 23 to March 3. This will benefit 10,043 acres in Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram districts.