Home States Tamil Nadu

True colours of DMK came to the fore when cadre gave sureties for accused: Edappadi K Palaniswami

DMK men have taken the two accused in Kodanad robbery case on bail (in the documentary case).  So, their true colours have come to the fore.

Published: 19th January 2019 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday charged that the true colours of DMK came to the fore when its functionaries gave sureties for the release of two accused in Kodanad Estate robbery case on bail in the documentary case at Egmore court on Friday.  

Speaking at a public meeting at Kattupakkam here to mark the 101st birth centenary of AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran, he said he would thwart the designs of DMK to malign him and the AIADMK government by levelling false charges.  

“DMK men have taken the two accused in Kodanad robbery case on bail (in the documentary case).  So, their true colours have come to the fore. When these two accused appeared before the court in The Niligiris district, no one took them on bail,” he said. 

Already, many of the accused in this robbery case were facing criminal charges under various provisions of law and different police stations in Kerala had filed cases against them, the Chief Minister said and added that  “Now the DMK men are taking two of them on bail. So, now it has become clear that DMK men have links with those who had committed heinous crimes.” 

He also charged that the so called exposure by the accused in Kodanad Estate case was a drama organised by DMK.  But, the drama has brought forth their true colours when they took the two accused on bail.  “We will thwart this through legal means”, he said.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday presented a car to Ranjithkumar who tamed 15 bulls in the famous Jallikattu at Alanganallur in Madurai district on Thursday.  The vehicle was presented on behalf of AIADMK. Ranjithkumar received the car key from the Chief Minister at the Secretariat.  Ministers RB Udhayakumar and AIADMK MLAs were present on the occasion.

Release of water from dam ordered 
Chennai: Following requests from farmers, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday ordered release of water from Sathanur dam in Tiruvannamalai district from January 23 to March 3.  This will benefit 10,043 acres in Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram districts. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Palaniswami DMK Kodanad Estate robbery case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp