Abandoned bull raised by village youth wins top prize at Alanganallur jallikattu

MADURAI: After being orphaned by his mother four years ago, Selliamma was adopted as a temple bull by the villagers of Parambupatti. However, he did not have a caretaker until the teenagers of the village took it upon themselves to care for the born calf. Due to their interest in jallikattu, the youngsters started training the bull for the traditional sport. Little did they know Selliamma would put their village on the jallikattu map by bagging the best bull award at the famous Alanganallur jallikattu on Thursday.

“We named him after the goddess of the temple, Selliamman,” said 21-year-old V Dinesh, one of the youngsters who reared and trained the bull. Close to 20 youngsters, aged between 15 and 25, have been training the bull.

There efforts were not without obstacles as the village elders did not approve of the youth training the bull for jallikattu. In fact, when Selliammal lost in his first jallikattu three years ago, the youngsters were roundly mocked by everyone.

“After that, we did not take him to a jallikattu for one year, but continued to train him every weekend. When we enrolled Selliamma in events in 2017, we got the rewards for our efforts,” said Dinesh. “Selliamma has never failed us since.”

Initially, they trained the bull by building two temporary pillar-like structures resembling a vaadivasal for the bull to practice entering the arena. They also taught the bull how to dodge the tamers’ attempts at catching it. “But Selliamma soon became very clever at defending himself in the arena. He played his own game,” explained 17-year-old V Karthick, another member of the group.

“While he will always respond to our commands, he turns into a bull that everyone knows but no one can touch once he comes out of the vaadivasal — even during training,” he said. As a result, he has never really suffered major injuries.

“Our bull has won in more than 15 jallikattu events in the past two years. However, this is our first award in Alanganallur jallikattu,” others in the group said.

“Whenever we take part in jallikattu, we register him under the name of our village temple. And now, Selliamma has made our village popular as people refer to him as Parambupatti Selliamman kovil kaalai,” added 23-year-old B Saravanan, proudly displaying the ‘Best Bull of the Event’ certificate bestowed on Selliamma during the Alanganallur jallikattu. The bull also won a car sponsored by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.