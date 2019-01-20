AIADMK-BJP to lose deposits in 40 seats: TTV Dhinakaran

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: TTV Dhinakaran said on Saturday that his AMMK would not forge an alliance with any national parties for parliamentary elections and that if the AIADMK joined hands with the BJP, it would lose its deposits in all the 40 constituencies.

Dhinakaran also dismissed AIADMK MP M Thambidurai’s remarks about the BJP as a “drama”, saying the Lok Sabha deputy speaker feared he would be defeated if the ruling party teamed up with the saffron party. Earlier, he opened the AMMK’s Tiruchy district office at Thiruvanaikovil.