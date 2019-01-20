Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP ticks off MK Stalin for not echoing 'Rahul for PM' at mega opposition rally

Criticising Stalin for diverging from his previous stand of supporting Rahul Gandhi for the post of Prime Minister she said, such deviation showed "his hesitancy and obstacles."

Published: 20th January 2019 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

DMK President M K Stalin (Photo: File | PTI)

DMK President M K Stalin (Photo: File | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The BJP Sunday said DMK president MK Stalin could not reiterate his 'Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for Prime Minister pitch' in the Opposition rally at Kolkata and it showed that he has diverged from his avowed stand.

Stalin, however, said he continued to be firm in his stand of "Rahul for PM."

"Stalin said Rahul Gandhi will be the PM candidate in Chennai.H e could not say so at Kolkata," BJP Tamil Nadu unit president Tamilisai Soundararajan said here adding such contradictions outlined the contours of the Opposition front.

Later, speaking to reporters in Madurai, the BJP leader said, "had Stalin been consistent in his stand why did not he say that he proposed Rahul Gandhi for the post-Prime Minister at the mega Kolkatta rally attended by over 20 parties."

Criticising Stalin for diverging from his previous stand of supporting Rahul Gandhi for the post of Prime Minister she said, such deviation showed "his hesitancy and obstacles."

Unlike the undercurrent of incohesion in the Opposition ranks, her party led front was clear that "to save the nation, Narendra Modi should return as the Prime Minister."

The DMK chief said he proposed Rahul Gandhi's name at his party held event here whereas the Kolkata rally saw the convergence of several Opposition parties who had decided to pick the PM nominee post Lok Sabha election in keeping with the unique political scenarios in their respective States.

"It was a DMK held event where we had every right and we proposed Rahul Gandhi since people of Tamil Nadu expected and what is wrong in it," asked Stalin addressing a function.

Affirming that Rahul Gandhi would be the next Prime Minister, Stalin said "wait and see if it happens or not," and added that no leader at the Opposition rally had questioned him for backing the Congress chief for the top post.

Viduthalai Chiruthailgal Katchi chief Thol Thirumavalavan said the Kolkata rally was only an initiative aimed at bringing together "secular parties against the BJP and it was not an event to declare the Prime Minister candidate of the Opposition."

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MK Stalin BJP mega opposition rally Congress Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp