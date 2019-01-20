Brave Thamizhachi: Transwoman shares special relationship with Jallikattu, bulls

K Ezhilarasan By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: When it is announced that a bull belonging to ‘Veera Thamizhachi’ is coming through the Vaadivasal, spectators at jallikattu events in Tiruchy and Pudukkottai districts are likely to burst into cheers and applause. The title ‘Veera Thamizhachi’ refers to Viji, a 25-year-old transwoman from Karungulam village near Manapparai.

Viji’s bull, Mathu, and the bulls owned by her two uncles — all Kannavur Kangeyam bulls — are all fielded as ‘Veera Thamizhachi Bulls’. Viji was given the title by State health minister C Vijaya Baskar.

The three bulls will only come from the vaadivasal to the playfield if Viji waves her dupatta and are known to obey her commands even on the field. “I had no identity until my bulls brought me fame. Now, I feel proud that all the jallikattu-lovers in Tiruchy, Pudukkottai and neighbouring districts recognise me as Veera Thamizhachi,” Viji said.

Viji’s father died 12 years ago and her mother does agriculture on the acre of land they own. Viji’s father did not rear bulls but took his brothers’ bulls to Jallikkattu events. Her uncles are also small-scale farmers who also go for daily wage work when required. They spend Rs 200 a day on each bull.

About 150 Jallikattu bulls are reared at Karungulam alone. Viji, along with 15 other trans persons participated in the 2017 Jallikattu protest at Manapparai. After the protest, she started taking more interest in breeding and tending to the bulls as well as in participating in Jallikattu events. “More than earnings, these bulls give me pride, identity and satisfaction. After the Jallikkattu protest, I am fully involved in this,” she said.

Now, most of the home appliances at her house are prizes won by her bulls at various Jallikattu events.

“Ceiling fan, cot, almirah, cooker, cooking vessels, bicycles and many other things in my house were gifted by my bulls,” she said.

Last year, a bull named Chokkan, belonging to Viji’s family was selected as the best performing bull at a Jallikattu event in Pudukkottai district and won a two-wheeler. However, Viji was saddened that her uncle sold Chokkan to another well-off breeder due to the demand and an urgent need for money at the time.

However, they bought a young bull and christened him ‘Chokkan’.

Viji takes the new Chokkan to bathe in a lake and trains. In a Jallikattu event held on January 18 near Manapparai, the younger Chokkan won prizes worth Rs 2,000. Viji also breeds a milch cow to meet her expenses.

“Though the milch cow helps in my livelihood, I spend a lion’s share of my earnings on Jallikattu bulls,” she added. The next 40 days will be busy for Viji, as there will be many Jallikattu events to participate in, till February.