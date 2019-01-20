Chennai Peripheral Road to ease container movement

C Shivakumar By

CHENNAI: The first phase of Chennai Peripheral Road (CPR) for which a loan agreement for `2,470 crore was signed between India and Japan International Cooperation Agency on Friday, will help improve connectivity of container movement from southern industrial districts to Ennore and Kattupalli.

The 133.65km stretch, a semi-circle facility at a distance of 25km to 55km from the city centre starting at Ennore Port and linking major radial roads such as NH5, NH205, NH4, NH45 and East Coast Road (ECR), will be more of a high-technology road with intelligent transport system wherein the highway will be monitored by CCTV cameras and will have flood measurement and warning system.

CPR is divided into five sections and each section will be developed in different phases. The first phase will be 25.50km stretch from Ennore Port to Thatchur on NH-5 while the second phase of 26.25km will be from Thatchur on NH-5 to start of Thiruvallur Bypass. The third of 29.55km will be from Tiruvallur Bypass to Sriperumbudur on NH-4. (Thiruvallur Bypass is planned to be a part of phase-III of CPR).

The fourth phase of 24.85km will be from Sriperumbudur on NH-4 to Singaperumalkoil on NH-45 while the fifth phase of 27.50km will be from Singaperumalkoil to Mahabalipuram on East Coast Road (ECR).

Under Phase-I for which a loan agreement for `2,470 crore was signed, the entire stretch will be a new road which consists of two parts. One is a main line with length of

21.1km from Ennore Port to NH-5 and the other is a branch line with a length of 4.4km which is separated from the main line and ends near Minjur. This branch line will be connected to the Minjur bypass.

The section of Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Phase-2 and Phase-1 of Chennai Peripheral Road (CPR) are planned to connect to the road in Minjur village. This road in the village is a two-lane road and there are a number of houses and shops along the road which could be bottleneck for the project.

The first phase is planned as four-lane carriageway with two-lane service roads on both sides. Initially, it is planned to open with four-lane and expand it to six-lane in future based on traffic flow. Phase-I is mostly expected to be a tolled section.

Under Phase-II, the entire stretch will be a new road with a length of 26.3km from NH-5 to starting point of Tiruvallur Bypass. This section is planned as six-lane carriageway with two-lane service roads on both sides. Tiruvallur bypass will be a bypass of existing SH-57 and is expected to significantly reduce the number of large-sized vehicles passing through Tiruvallur town.

In the third phase, the entire stretch will be 29.6 km in length and consist of a new alignment and widening of SH-57 for a length of 9.6km. It is from the starting point of Tiruvallur bypass to

NH-4. This section is planned as a six-lane carriageway with two-lane service roads on both sides.

Under the fourth section, the entire stretch will be widening of SH-57. This section is planned as a six-lane carriageway with two-lane service roads on both sides and passes through major industrial parks in the region such as Oragadam and Industrial Park. Therefore, completion of connectivity from this section to Ennore Port is expected to greatly contribute to the region.

The 27.5km fifth stretch will consist of a new alignment and widening of State highway for a length of 2km. This section is from National Highway lane service roads on both sides.

Connectivity matters

