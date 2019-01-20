DMK says Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam held 'yagna' for post, AIADMK rejects claim

By PTI

CHENNAI: DMK chief M K Stalin Sunday claimed that Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam held a 'yagna' at his office in the Secretariat here and objected to it saying Fort St George was common to people of all religions.

Stalin, addressing a wedding ceremony here claimed that the yagna performed by Pannerselvam early Sunday may have been done to get the "Chief Minister's post."

The ruling AIADMK, however, was quick to dismiss the claim as a rumour spread by the DMK with an intention of dividing a united party.

The DMK top leader said Panneerselvam should answer why he held the 'yagna' at Fort St George that houses the Secretariat.

"How can you hold it at Fort St George, what right do you have? it is a place common to people of all religions," he said.

Noting that he would not have objected if the yagna had been performed either at the Deputy Chief Minister's residence or a temple, Stalin said the premises of Fort St George belonged to the government and people of all faiths.

Dismissing Stalin's claim as a rumour Senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar asked, "who saw the conduct of the yagna? what is the evidence for it? Stalin's 'yagna,' claim is both unauthentic and a rumour."

He accused the DMK of spreading such a rumour with the backing of TTV Dhinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam.

"Enemy's enemy is your friend they are Dhinakaran and DMK it is a conspiracy by both of them."

The AIADMK government is committed to the welfare of all sections of the people including the minorities, he said and accused the DMK of hatching some conspiracy "every day," to dislodge his party-led government and such efforts will not succeed.