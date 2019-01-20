Four youths dead, three injured after car rammed into a tree near Ambur in Vellore

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Four youths died and three others sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in rammed against a tree at Chinnavarikam village near Ambur in Vellore on Sunday morning.

Three youths – Muhammad Safan (22), Muhammad Imran (22) and Uzan (22), all residents of Pernampet, Vellore – died on the spot, while Muzamil died at Government Vellore Medical College & Hospital (GVMCH). The incident was reported at 3.00 am, after the car had rammed against a tree on the Pernmabut – Ambur route, police sources said.

On information, police came to the spot, and began investigation. Salman (21), son of Nazer, and Salman (21), son of Mohammad Khan, were undergoing treatment at Ambur government hospital, while Dubal was undergoing treatment at GVMCH, the sources said.

The incident occurred when the youths had gone to attend Ijtema, an Islamic congregation, which was organized at Melalathur village in Gudiyattam on Saturday night. While they were returning to their village at Pernambut through Ambur, the car had lost the control of the driver, and rammed against the tree at Iythampattu junction, Chinnavarikam village at around 2.30 am, police sources added.

Police recovered the bodies and sent them to Ambur GH for autopsy. Oomerabad police registered a case, and began investigation.