IIT-JEE: None from Tamil Nadu scores 100 per cent

According to an NTA release, the topper in Tamil Nadu is P Gaurav, who scored a percentile of 99.9935610.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: No student from Tamil Nadu secured the highest percentile of 100 in the Joint Entrance Exam - Main, results of which were released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday.

The agency released the list of 15 students from across the country who scored a percentile of 100. The highest number of students in that band were from Telangana (4) and Maharashtra (3).

According to an NTA release, the topper in Tamil Nadu is P Gaurav, who scored a percentile of 99.9935610. Going by the percentile ranking, he holds the 22nd rank in the country. The results were expected to be declared only in the last week of this month, but came out earlier.

Candidates who appeared in JEE-Main exam that was conducted in January can check the results at the official website, jeemain.nic.in. JEE Main is conducted for admissions to IIT, NIT, RIT and other engineering colleges throughout the country.

For admissions to IIT, JEE Advanced is conducted for candidates who clear the JEE Mains. To be eligible to appear in JEE Mains and Advanced, candidates must score at least 75 per cent (65 per cent for reserved category) in the Class 12 board exam or be placed in top 20th percentile of the results. The JEE Main exam will be conducted twice a year.

